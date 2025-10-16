“There were alien bodies everywhere, but only one UFO. And the weird thing is, it was the size of a toy! You could hold it in your hand. Apparently, the boffins there had spent decades trying to work out how the aliens made it big enough for them to travel in, but if you ask me, they were wasting their time. The aliens were obviously using a form of supercharged quantum that the men in white coat’s logical and primitive minds could never grasp. I worked it out straight away, though. But I’m what you’d call a lateral thinker.”