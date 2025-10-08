“Apparently, one of the Grandmasters, or whatever they call them in Scientology, warned Tyke that he was getting involved in some very serious stuff, but Tyke being Tyke just said into his headset, really loud in that dramatic way of his, so everyone else in the chopper could hear, ‘Don’t try to talk me down from this one Ron. JT and his friends need my help, and I’m not the kind of guy who abandons my pals in time of need. We’ve got a chance to do something special here, and leprechauns don’t scare me none. No! You listen to me, Ron! I’m sick of bending the knee, it’s time to make a stand!’ And with that, Tyke ripped off his headset and screamed, ’Show me the money!’ Over and over again until he started choking and brought up something nasty.