Is it really mid-October already? The nights are drawing in and the season is changing; we’ve had a big storm and maybe your heating is on, at least for some of the time. You may not know that we have a network of Warm Welcome Hubs across the county which are ready to offer a hot drink and a listening ear to those in need.
Because the summer has ended, we know there will be different challenges and we need to be ready for them. Our teams have been out clearing gullies and roadside ditches, fixing even more potholes and trimming hedges. Parks are getting perhaps a last grass-cut and trees are being checked for safety. Leaves are already being swept. Whatever the weather, our staff and contractors keep the roads safe and public spaces tidy.
In the last few years we have found a way to put more money into maintenance, thanks to extra UK and Welsh Government funding, and because we know it is important to you. In response to public feedback, we have also strengthened parking enforcement and increased the attention given to litter and pavement repairs..
What is less easy to plan is a response to extreme weather, and I am always impressed by the way our teams can switch from their normal jobs to emergency response.
We have recently re-consulted on our flood strategy, which is now a detailed plan for all the areas of our county. We also have information for residents to prepare their own flood plans. That is because with climate change, we can expect more storms disrupting travel, uprooting trees, or causing landslips. All have a significant impact on residents’ lives - and on council budgets. Preventing flooding and damage to your property can mean checking that your gutters and drains are kept clear.
If you sign up for weather alerts it’ll help you avoid travelling during extreme weather if at all possible.
If you notice a pothole, a blocked gully, or a broken streetlight please report it via the Monmouthshire App, at a hub or by email. And perhaps you might offer to help a needy neighbour, too.
We also want landowners to attend to their ditches and hedges and to manage flood risk on their land. It all adds up to the sensible maintenance of the area where you live.
There are so many ways in which our responsible local citizens help each other as the season changes.
