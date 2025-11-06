It’s probably about time I introduced you to my new puppy… he is called Finlay (Finn for short) and he is a sheltie, (Shetland sheepdog. ) I heard about him from a colleague and he was destined for the show ring but was not going to be big enough.
He is seven months now and his personality is really starting to come through. He is a fab little chap and he is bringing a lot of joy. (I think Tiny Timmy would have liked him too)
The first few months however, were very tricky and he was a terrible biter! I renamed him the landshark as he barely stopped biting from morning to night! Even with all the experience and knowledge I had, his biting and nipping was extremely challenging with teeth marks, blood and bruises to deal with.
At one point I was inside his pen with him on the outside to protect me from the razor teeth! And I had to sit perched on my chair at one point to eat my tea when he was having a particular outburst!
I was able to share this with my customers in class, some of whom have bitey pups and it made them feel better knowing my pup was bitey too. Sometimes you are lucky and you don’t really have any biting issues, or as are most pups they are in the normal range which is not too bad or you have the top-level biters (like Finlay!) that require a lot more patience and management.
Top tips for managing the extra bitey pup
1. Redirect onto toys that are spread around the home, so you have quick access to them.
2. Plenty of puppy safe chews so that pup takes some of the biting out on them, I had a stash of pizzles, moo chews, fish sticks to keep him busy. I also found the puppy Yak chews really useful too.
3. Set up a pen for pup to settle into when chewing a chew OR for you to go in if pup is racing around the room snapping! Gives you a break until it passes
4. Likimats and Kongs filled with various meats that can be frozen (lifesaver in the mornings)
5. Boxes filled with paper and treats for pup to shred. Also, toilet rolls filled with treats too.
6. Don’t have bare feet, make sure you have socks and shoes on or even wellies! I wore my crocs indoors to help prevent the biting.
7. Use a treat to intercept the biting by asking pup for a sit and do a treat scatter or redirect to a toy or chew.
8. Have pup free areas that you can relax but still see pup with the use of baby gates/pens /crate etc.
9. Let pup have a sniffy time in the garden or short walk to expend some energy.
It does get better; I can testify to that AND its hard work while it’s happening. I think we are though the other side now thankfully! Next time we will look at toilet training, another challenge for me with my pup. Take care all
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.