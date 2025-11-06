Firstly, I want to touch on the incident in Rogiet last week. I was deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the tragic dog attack. My thoughts are with the loved ones of the nine-month-old child who lost their life. I spoke to Gwent Police, who are carrying out a full investigation into the incident. I also want to thank the emergency services for their swift response.
I know that the close-knit Rogiet community, and all of us across Monmouthshire, have - and will continue to - pull together at this difficult time.
On the subject of community, I was honoured to attend services across Monmouthshire on Sunday to mark Remembrance Sunday - including services in Usk, Rogiet and Caldicot, as well as attend a meeting with the Army Widows Association in Parliament where I met their fantastic chair who lives in Monmouthshire.
It was incredibly moving to stand with residents to pause, reflect, and remember those who gave their lives in conflict - and to pay tribute to all Armed Forces personnel, past and present. We will remember them.
I’ve also been out and about visiting some brilliant local businesses recently - a key part of what makes our communities thrive.
One highlight was my visit to Cute Farm Experience in Devauden - where I met the lovely owners and some of their 400 alpacas! It was such a joy walking around the farm, seeing the animals, and hearing more about the challenges and opportunities they’re facing.
I also popped into the Ugly Mug Café, who had reached out to talk about support for small local businesses. We had a great conversation about the pressures cafes like theirs are under and discussed ways both the UK and Welsh Governments could provide more support. I’ll be taking their suggestions directly to both Governments.
Lastly, I swung by Trims Town Gate Butchers in Chepstow to meet owner Matt - and picked up some delicious local sausages and beef for a stew. If you’re ever in Chepstow, I definitely recommend stopping in!
We are so lucky to have such diverse and fantastic small businesses here in Monmouthshire. It’s great to meet so many of them - and I’ll continue being their voice in Parliament.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.