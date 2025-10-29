Flooding season is nearly upon us again, and one of the most badly affected areas of Monmouthshire is Skenfrith.
They have had multiple floods in the last five years, which have entered people’s homes and caused major damage. Worryingly, there was also a near-fatality when floodwaters rose very fast last year.
So, since becoming MP, I have been trying to help get a solution from NRW to protect villagers’ homes - or as the villagers say - “Pumps not promises.” Unfortunately, progress is extremely slow, and it’s disappointing that the only scheme currently being put forward is for measures on individual houses.
I will keep pressing for a swifter and stronger solution so that residents can safeguard their homes this winter. In Monmouth, I recently popped into Bee You Bee Beautiful to celebrate ‘British Beauty Week’ and chat with the wonderful founder, Rachael Hollingsbee!
Rachael started the business in 2017 and has since grown it into a brilliant local salon - with six colleagues seeing over 100 women a week for treatments!
We’re blessed with fantastic beauty businesses across Monmouthshire - from hairdressers and nail bars to full salons - and the beauty industry plays a huge role in our communities: supporting local jobs and boosting wellbeing.
It was a real treat to get my nails done and chat with the team. Thank you to all of our brilliant beauty businesses!
I also recently visited Monmouth Library to meet local author Catherine Barr, whose fantastic children’s books help young people understand the natural environment.
Catherine is currently on her ‘Big Walk to Little Schools’ — walking all the way from the bottom of the UK to the top! It was wonderful to speak with pupils from Osbaston Primary about her books and journey.
She also did a reading at Chepstow Library too. A very big thank you/ diolch to Catherine for stopping at not one but two libraries here in Monmouthshire!
Finally, I also visited St James Church in Llangua, where the Friends of Friendless Churches have done more incredible work restoring another building in Monmouthshire that was at risk of total collapse.
If you’re ever in the area, I highly recommend going for a visit and learning more about how they restored this fantastic church.
It’s now a beautiful, welcoming space for the community - preserving our local heritage is so important.
