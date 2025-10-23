Unfortunately, the area has been earmarked for several, industrial-sized solar farms which – if all approved – would threaten around a fifth of the Gwent Levels. I – and Plaid Cymru – are strong advocates of renewable energy. It makes sense for us to harness our natural resources to generate energy, especially when global conflict jeopardises the supply or affordability of power. It is also a crucial component in the fight against the climate crisis. However, renewable energy projects should not be detrimental to the environment and wildlife. As Mike Webb, a conservationist who worked for the Gwent Wildlife Trust once wrote: ‘You Can't Destroy the Environment to Save the Environment.’