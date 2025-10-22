Last week, I launched my new campaign to reconnect Monmouthshire.
A new effort to tackle poor mobile phone and broadband coverage across the county - something I know causes daily frustration for so many of you.
Having lived in rural Monmouthshire for over 25 years and regularly travelling across the constituency, I hear time and again from residents about the impact of unreliable signal - whether it’s families, farmers, or businesses.
In 2025, phone signal and broadband are no longer luxuries - they’re basic necessities. Yet too many households and communities in Monmouthshire still don’t have access to a reliable connection.
To get things moving, I’ve launched a public survey to gather evidence from residents about the worst areas for coverage and the real-life effects this is having on your lives.
I’m going to then take the results of that survey and use them to build pressure on big tech companies and providers while also working with the UK Government to call for investment in better infrastructure.
If you can spare a few minutes to fill it in, it would be hugely appreciated.
On the topic of connection, I also wanted to update you on the support my team and I have been providing across Monmouthshire over the past month.
In September alone, we worked on 475 cases. These are individual issues raised by residents which we’re helping to resolve.
We successfully closed 236 cases, solving those problems and responding to urgent queries.
Recent successes include cancelling someone’s unfair dental fines and helping ensure a water leak was repaired in someone’s home.
We also replied to over 750 emails about both local and national matters.
I also attended 18 local visits and meetings across Monmouthshire - including one-to-one meetings with constituents needing help with complex issues.
This is what the role is all about: supporting my fellow neighbours here at home while also making sure your voice is heard in Parliament.
If you ever need support, please don’t hesitate to get in touch. My team and I are always here to help.
