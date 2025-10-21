A public survey has been launched to gather evidence from local people about black spots in their mobile phone coverage and how poor connectivity impacts their daily lives.
Catherine Fookes MP says the findings will be used to build pressure on big tech companies and providers while also working with the UK Government to call for investment in better infrastructure.
“In 2025, phone signal and broadband is a basic necessity – yet too many families, farmers and businesses in Monmouthshire are left without a reliable connection,” Ms Fookes said.
“I want to hear directly from residents about where the problems are worst, and how poor signal affects your day-to-day lives.”
The survey is open until 2nd December 2025 and can be accessed at: bit.ly/MonmouthshirePhoneSignalSurvey
