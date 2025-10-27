I want to begin this week’s column by remembering Hefin David, the former MS for Caerphilly. Though we often disagreed politically, I respected his dedication to his constituents and his willingness to challenge the Welsh Government.
Last Thursday’s by-election saw Lindsay Whittle of Plaid Cymru elected as the new MS for Caerphilly, I congratulate him and wish him well.
This result wasn’t a surge in nationalist support, it was a collapse in the Welsh Labour vote. Voters gave Plaid their support to send a message after 25 years of Labour running Wales, and to keep Reform out of Caerphilly, not to endorse independence.
A party can ride a wave of discontent for a time, especially with Labour running out of steam, but eventually they must explain what they would do differently.
So far, Plaid has only propped up successive Labour governments and contributed to the decline of public services.
They’ve mastered the language of complaint, not competence. Their comfort zone is blaming Westminster, not governing Wales.
Let me be clear, there is no contradiction between loving Wales and believing in Britain. Plaid’s ultimate aim is to break up the UK, but that’s not the answer.
Reform also seemed to hit its electoral ceiling in Caerphilly. Their message, that “everything is broken”, lacks credible solutions. What they offer is not constructive debate, but noise and distraction, built on conspiratorial rhetoric and a lack of professionalism.
Campaigning in Caerphilly has never been an easy task for the Conservatives, but I’d like to take a moment to recognise the dedication of our Conservative candidate, Gareth Potter, for his tireless work in the constituency, engaging with residents, championing local services, and relaying the Conservatives’ plan to Fix Wales.
Only the Welsh Conservatives have a real plan to Fix Wales. On day one, we would declare a health emergency in our Welsh NHS, and would set to work on reversing over 25 years of Labour’s mismanagement. We will scrap Land Transaction Tax, ensuring that more people can get onto the property ladder, and not be penalised for moving home, whilst also reducing income tax by 1p.
This by-election was the last Senedd vote under current boundaries and rules. In May 2026, things will change. Next year, for the first time, every vote for the Welsh Conservatives will directly help elect a Conservative representative.
Real renewal in Wales won’t come from the nationalists or the politics of a divisive one-man band. It will come from the only party offering practical, common-sense policies that deliver real change, and that can only become reality with a Welsh Conservative government at the helm.
