It has been another busy and rewarding week, the kind that reminds me exactly why I came into politics: to listen, to lead, and to stand up for the people of Wales.
This week I held another of my regular advice surgeries in Monmouthshire which was a really positive session. People just want to be heard, and too often they feel forgotten by Labour in Cardiff Bay. I will always make sure their voices reach the Senedd, and I will be holding more surgeries soon.
Last week I also tabled a short debate following the UK Supreme Court’s landmark ruling confirming that “sex” in the Equality Act means biological sex. It was disappointing, though sadly not surprising, to see Labour, Plaid Cymru, and even the Conservative MS for Monmouthshire fail to show up.
When women and girls needed leadership, support, and champions for them, they got empty seats.Reform turned up. I turned up. And I will always turn up for women’s rights, for fairness in sport, and for the safety and dignity of women-only spaces. Everyone should be able to be whoever they want to be, but this is about common sense, safety, and the law. Everyone deserves respect, including of course trans people, but never at the expense of women and girls.
I have again called on the Welsh Government to urgently act on the ruling and bring all policies into line with the law. I have always led on standing up for women and girls in Wales, and I will continue to do so. I will be writing to our MP Catherine Fookes to see if she will support me on this.
Finally, I want to reflect on the incredible effort during the Caerphilly by-election. While we did not win, what Reform achieved was extraordinary. Growing from under 500 votes to over 12,000 was nothing short of historic. It proves that people are turning away from Labour and the Conservatives, who with just 2 percent were not even on the radar. Voters are looking for hope, honesty, and change. The 34 percent swing to Reform shows the massive move towards us and means we must now prepare for government.
That is why, unlike others, our policies must be well thought out and costed before they are released. But it will not be long now before we can present our full plan for government. Whether it is on the doorstep, in the Senedd, or in our communities, I will keep listening, leading, and standing up for the people who have been ignored.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.