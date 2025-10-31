Finally, I want to reflect on the incredible effort during the Caerphilly by-election. While we did not win, what Reform achieved was extraordinary. Growing from under 500 votes to over 12,000 was nothing short of historic. It proves that people are turning away from Labour and the Conservatives, who with just 2 percent were not even on the radar. Voters are looking for hope, honesty, and change. The 34 percent swing to Reform shows the massive move towards us and means we must now prepare for government.