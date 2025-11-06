“To make matters worse, the clown started pointing at the butchered leprechaun before covering his black lipsticked mouth with one hand, as if to smother a giggle, before taunting us with the words, ‘Now do you imbeciles finally see? I have power! I have purpose! And I have a ruthless practicality and effortless efficiency that will conquer the world. I am the giggling despair at the end of all things. Because only when the laughter stops do clowns become the stuff of nightmares.’”