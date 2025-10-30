Flooding is devastating for our communities. Homes, families and livelihoods can be upended, and the recovery often takes years. In Monmouthshire, places like Tintern, Monmouth and Skenfrith have all suffered the consequences of severe flooding in recent years.
I’ve long advocated for stronger flood defences, better management and more effective prevention. These measures are essential to reducing the impact of future flood events, but they require proper funding for Natural Resources Wales (NRW).
The Climate Change, Environment and Infrastructure Committee’s recent report made it clear: ‘current funding for flood risk management is insufficient’. Yet, despite this, we saw that ‘some cuts have been identified in flood risk management.’ It’s baffling that the Welsh Government then sourced additional funding to mitigate those very cuts. This is a classic case of robbing Peter to pay Paul.
NRW themselves have acknowledged the financial pressures they face and the need to prioritise limited resources. The Welsh Government’s response, ‘that NRW should monitor and report on funding and effectiveness to inform future budgets’. This offers little comfort to those living in high-risk areas.
As I said to the Deputy First Minister in the Senedd recently, we are going around in circles. My constituents don’t want bureaucracy or budget monitoring, they want assurance that their homes won’t flood every time there’s a storm.
Storms Bert and Darrah last year exposed how unprepared Wales is for flood risks. Constituents have pointed out inconsistencies in alert and warning systems between the two storms. What’s needed is clear, consistent messaging and a robust infrastructure that can withstand extreme weather.
Too much of our infrastructure simply isn’t built to cope with flooding. The Welsh Government must prioritise upgrading drainage systems, culverts and flood defences. Like our Welsh NHS, we must properly fund prevention, fix the cause, and not just treat the symptoms.
We cannot keep patching up homes and lives after every flood. We need long-term investment in resilience and infrastructure. People deserve to feel safe in their homes, not live in fear every time it rains.
With winter well on the way, too many people in Monmouthshire and Torfaen will be fearful of what the bad weather will bring.
NRW has resources available to help residents prepare, including Flood Warnings (orlo.uk/oofUd) and Flood Plans (orlo.uk/706SO). I encourage everyone to review these.
I will always stand up for my constituents and continue to champion the urgent need for stronger flood defences at every opportunity.
