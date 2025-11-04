When the Minor Injuries Units were closed overnight at Nevill Hall and the Royal Gwent we tried to get the County Council to take a stand against it but unfortunately Labour and Green councillor defended the closures saying it was only a small change. But you could say that about each of the service cuts at Nevill Hall and the Royal Gwent and gradually what we’re seeing is our local hospitals being stripped of the services residents depend on. The chaotic access and capacity issues at The Grange are well documented and are evidence of poor planning for healthcare in our area.