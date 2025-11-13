Now while you might associate the name Bert with dimly-lit pubs, dominoes, pints of stout, roll-ups and greyhound racing, some bright spark at the Met Office, who, are in charge of naming storms, thought Bert was less of an harmless geezer minding his own business and keeping his head down, and more the sort of chap who liked to flood homes, tear down fences, pull up roofs, uproot trees and render roads useless.