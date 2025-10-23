“He wasn’t one of those clowns that went in for bright colours. He was wearing a bulbous black nose, and his costume was kind of a black and white checkered jumpsuit. It didn’t seem to fit him very well; the hems of the trousers and cuffs of his sleeves fell short by a good couple of inches to reveal his bony white arms and legs. He was as thin as a skeleton and about seven feet tall. He definitely wasn’t the sort of clown that would be able to get into a clown car comfortably, that’s for sure.