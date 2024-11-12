In other news, we have seen the Labour UK Government show their hand with the budget announcement at the end of last month. Whilst there were no Liz Truss-esque major blunders it was disappointing there will be no U-turn on the removal of the Winter Fuel Allowance from hundreds of thousands of pensioners in Wales. Nor was there any mention of financial compensation for the many WASPI women in Wales who have been fleeced out of the retirement they were anticipating by the Tories. After seeing Labour politicians campaign alongside the WASPI woman for many years when the Tories were in power, I suspect that patience will soon wear thin with this Westminster Government unless Labour come good on the promises they made whilst in opposition.