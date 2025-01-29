Closing a library is so much meaner an act than merely closing the doors to a building. Because a library is more than pipes and brickwork: within its walls are mansions of memory, immeasurable worlds to which we can be transported. And they are hubs, too, for the weary and lonely. Places to meet, stay warm, to learn and wonder. That was the dream bought for us by our grandparents: places of comfort and knowledge and friendship. And that is the legacy so at risk of being lost.