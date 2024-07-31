There is an ancient eight-sided font and a traceried chancel screen, while the stone altar top is Norman and bearing consecration crosses it rests on a Victorian base. During the Commonwealth periods both the Altar top and the Font were concealed in order to preserve them. The Altar top was buried in the chancel while the font was hidden in the churchyard, and the oak chancel screen which dates from about 1547, was removed to the manor house. They were all returned to the church in 1874.