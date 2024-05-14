I’m heading off in a little while for a (possibly) well-earned break to France and I know that as we drive around the Dordogne, between the wine tastings and baguette devouring, the anticipation of which have prompted my recent health drive, we will spend many moments waxing lyrical about the beauty of the countryside and yet there is probably nothing to be seen there which as incredible as the vistas to be caught on the back road from Abergavenny to Monmouth with its secluded cottages and mountain views