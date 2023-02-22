In his article for your paper on January 30, Wayne Crocker (Director of Mencap Cymru) writes: “I hope the decision by Monmouthshire County Council to pause the closure whilst the review is being undertaken shows that those who made the decision to close Tudor Street recognise that the voices of those who will use services in Abergavenny should shape the services they need and if that means a safe and secure space with the right equipment then Tudor Street or a similar space must be part of the day support offer.”