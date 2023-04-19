So the “Wales Greens” want to drop the iconic historic name “Beacons” from the splendid mountains of Breconshire as a gesture of opposing carbon emissions.
I don’t know the full history of our ancients lighting bonfires to warn us of any approaching alien intruders to save us from pillage by the Romans, Normans and flaxen Saxons and also from our own quarrelsome feudal Welsh Royal leaders.
The name is evocative of those times.
The name ‘Beacon’ appears all over the UK on high look out points.
A quick glance at any basic atlas reveals many such examples as :-Dunkerry Beacon Exmoor; Beacon Hill Upottery; Beacon Down Bridford; Beacon Luppitt; Beacon Hill Marsh Chapel; Beacon Hill Kelvedon Hatch; Firebeacon Hartland and Firebeacon Tiverton to name but a few.
At the same time these “Greens” and Welsh Government want to desecrate our beautiful mountains with hundreds of gigantic erratic Wind Turbines.
This could be a sinister re-naming ploy to avoid any native defence of our hills.
The latest publications from Cardiff Bay coldly refer to them now by name simply as “Preferred Zones” for Turbines!
I.Richard, Swansea