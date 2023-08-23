We are keen to invite your readers to consider applying for our Local Places for Nature initiative, which has recently re-opened.
It’s a great scheme where hundreds of community groups and organisations benefit from free gardening packages.
Since launching in 2020, more than 1,000 gardens of all shapes and sizes have been created or enhanced across Wales by groups including community services, youth groups, sports clubs and charities like Bulwark Community Centre in Chepstow and many more.
The Starter Package is ideal for anyone in Monmouthshire looking to take on a small wildlife or small food growing project.
And don’t worry if you don’t know where to start – our team is on hand to advise and support on how to put your plants, tools and materials to best use.
Local Places for Nature was first introduced to help fight climate and nature emergencies, but benefits have now reached far beyond creating vital habitats, with new gardens helping bring communities together and providing a much-needed boost to people’s health and wellbeing. We really hope that these spaces continue to be enjoyed for generations.
We’ll prioritize projects with strong community links and spaces in towns and cities or areas with limited or no access to nature.
We’re also really keen to hear from Wales’ underrepresented groups – our team is on hand to help with your application, if needed. To apply for a Starter pack, head to www.keepwalestidy.cymru and check out #BacktoNature across our social media channels for updates and all the latest news. We really hope to hear from you!
Thom Ward Jackson, Keep Wales Tidy Project Officer