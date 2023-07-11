At the heart of the NHS is the core principle that healthcare is available for everybody and free at the point of use, which I will always support. Last week’s landmark 75th birthday saw us celebrate and thank the hardworking staff and volunteers that have supported the health service, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic. I want to see the NHS survive and strengthen for the next 75 years, which is why we cannot ignore the problems within our Welsh NHS. Healthcare is devolved in Wales and has been under the control of Welsh Labour for over 25 years. Both BMA Cymru and the Royal College of Nursing have issued dire warnings about the state of NHS Wales, where there is barely a 50/50 chance of an ambulance arriving on time. There are over 30,000 patients still waiting two years for treatment following the pandemic, despite the fact two-year waits have been virtually eliminated elsewhere in the UK. Welsh Health Minister Eluned Morgan urgently needs to get to grips with the situation, instead of firing officials who are running the health boards.