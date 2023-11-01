Now that the council is lined up with myself, Peter Fox MS and the 5,000 signatories of a petition on the Senedd website, we need the Labour administration to speak with Eluned Morgan and send a clear message to Aneurin Bevan University Health Board about the importance of keeping a 24-hour minor injury service that serves north Monmouthshire. It makes no sense to force people to travel in the middle of the night all the way to The Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport for treatment – ironically past Nevill Hall and The Grange University Hospital at Llanfrechfa. I’m concerned this will put increased pressure on The Grange, which we all know is not up to standard.