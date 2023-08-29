Locals and businesses on both side of the river have come together to make their voices heard. Completely shutting the bridge to vehicular traffic while resurfacing work is carried out will sever the link between Wyesham and Monmouth – splitting the town in two. This is going to have a massive impact on day-to-day life and people are right to question how all aspects of social care will function without a bridge. One expectant mother from Wyesham, who is due to give birth during the planned closure, has been left feeling extremely uneasy knowing the primary connection to the A40 dual carriageway will be cut off. In the event of an emergency or getting to The Grange University Hospital in good time when she goes into labour, the rather extensive diversionary route is simply not a suitable option. I was out on Saturday helping to collect more signatures for a petition which will be handed into the council on Thursday by members of the local community who are anxious for their views to be taken into consideration.