Last weekend Abergavenny held its annual Pride parade and celebration. It was a wonderful joyful and inclusive event bringing in people from across Monmouthshire and beyond: Abergavenny at its colourful best.
It was inspiring to see families, the many organisations and different communities coming together to celebrate Pride.
I particularly want to acknowledge the hard work of Abergavenny Pride itself making this such a special time and also the generosity of St Mary’s Priory Centre in opening its doors to the event.
Each year the parade and the number of activities gets bigger and better, making it a real credit to Monmouthshire as a whole. And its success underlines progress in public attitudes to the LGBTQ+ community throughout Monmouthshire and much of the rest of Wales.
Let’s remember, though, that the fight for equality, in all its various forms, is far from over, especially for those who are trans or non-binary.
Not long ago the UK’s legal framework for LGBTQ+ rights was the pride of Europe. But
no longer.
As right-wing politicians have stoked anti-LGBTQ+ narratives, progress has stalled. By celebrating Pride, we stand in solidarity with those who have fought for LGBTQ+ rights and commit to creating a future where everyone is treated with respect and fairness.
And love wins! At the heart of Pride is love in all its forms and which knows no boundaries.
Pride reminds us that love is a powerful force that can heal wounds, bridge divides and build communities.
The LGBTQ+ community in Britain is not small. And as the next general election approaches this is yet another huge issue which differentiates the inclusive warm approach of Labour, from the hard-line rigidity of the Conservatives.
This is also reflected in another current issue: that of refugees. World Refugee Week has just ended and highlighted the plight of millions and helped raise awareness about the worsening situation for many. The horrific loss of life in the Mediterranean only goes to underline that this is not just a British problem – it is world problem.
We should be rightly proud here in Monmouthshire of the way we have so warmly welcomed refugees from across the world.
And I truly hope this is a sign that at least in this part of the world, we want to celebrate and reinforce tolerant, kind communities and reject the harsh factionalism which is at the heart of so many divisive issues.