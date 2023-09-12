Opposition parties on the council have now put forward a motion for the council meeting next week urging fellow councillors to back the reopening of Tudor Street as an interim measure why the administration completes its evaluation of long-term provision. It may be the case that councillors in the ruling group are whipped to support a particular position, but we hope that this non-partisan move will attract support from across the council chamber. At the end of the day, this is about the best interests of vulnerable adults and those who care for them. I hope we can all come together to make the right decision for families who need this service.