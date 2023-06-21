I tend to agree with your correspondent (Karen Waters – Postbag June 14) who thinks that David TC Davies might be “out of touch” with his constituents.
I would widen that to include most MPs of all flavours as well as councillors at a local level.
I tackled our MP on what he thought about the unelected and shady collection of people who meet at Davos frequently and who are quietly taking control of our MPs, parliament and councils.
The pattern is identical globally which is a big giveaway. Hardly a day goes by when we don’t hear of ‘lockdowns’, ‘vaccines’, ‘climate change’, children’s sexualisation, food shortages, end of cash, pointless speed limits, and enforced choices of automation (electric) when there are far better and cleaner alternatives (incl. hydrogen).
We are also told by the same people that Ukraine is perfect in every way and Russia and all its people are all evil.
Not everyone would agree with that sentiment especially when you look at which mega-rich individuals are behind it all. (e.g. Gates, Fauci, Rothschilds, Rutte etc)
Increasingly, decisions are being made on our behalf by the WEF, WHO, UN etc (all connected to each other) and our (short-term) MPs who believe they are representing us. Most are not and couldn’t if they wanted to.
So I was quite surprised after I wrote to David TC Davies last August that he should reply with: “At the moment I truthfully say I know nothing about WEF and they have never influenced me in any way as a Minister or ever been in touch”.
You would have thought Mr Davide might have noticed that in 2019, a quarter of the UK government attended WEF Davos including Penny Mordaunt, Matt Hancock, Liam Fox and so on. Rishi, Truss and Boris are also all affiliated to the (unelected) WEF.
It is said: “The greatest trick the Devil ever pulled was convincing the world he didn’t exist.”
Pity some of our churches don’t take note.
Andrew L W Meek
Brynderi