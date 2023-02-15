I have to say it was an emotional moment as I walked down the aisle on my dad’s arm (Melvyn Jones) knowing that 60 years and two weeks ago, he had walked down that very aisle with my mum (Glenys Jones) as his bride. As they walked behind us that day, I think the emotion caught them too. I have always looked at my parents’ marriage as an example of how I want mine to be, full of love, trust and support; always looking out for each other, never letting a special moment go by without holding onto it to make a memory and on parting whether for work or shopping never leaving each other without a hug!