We’ve had snow! Not exactly ‘pizza snow’ (deep an’ crisp an’ even) but substantial enough for Yogi to do ‘dog angels’ and for me to do one of my favourite snow-things, identifying the various animal tracks left in my garden. Not surprisingly there were the quite easily-identified rabbit tracks (although they could be squirrel as they’re very similar) but also a track that I didn’t recognise. Google suggested it could be a sloth, a rhinoceros or a deer – by a process of elimination I don’t think it was any of those, so I am still researching.