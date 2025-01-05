We’ve had snow! Not exactly ‘pizza snow’ (deep an’ crisp an’ even) but substantial enough for Yogi to do ‘dog angels’ and for me to do one of my favourite snow-things, identifying the various animal tracks left in my garden. Not surprisingly there were the quite easily-identified rabbit tracks (although they could be squirrel as they’re very similar) but also a track that I didn’t recognise. Google suggested it could be a sloth, a rhinoceros or a deer – by a process of elimination I don’t think it was any of those, so I am still researching.
A quick check around the Hen Pen reassuringly showed a lack of any prints at all – it’s a good way to see if you have a visiting fox.
And whilst writing about ‘visitors to the garden’, it’s time to get prepared for this years Big Garden Birdwatch which takes place at the end of the month. The world’s largest garden wildlife survey is made possible by hundreds of thousands of bird lovers contributing and helping to build a picture of how garden birds are faring each year.
It is a great thing to be part of and interesting to see which birds are appreciating your own garden. Simply spend an hour watching the birds in your garden – or even a feeder on a balcony or window - between the 24th and 26th of January, and record only the birds that actually land on your patch. Then submit what you saw - even if that’s nothing at all - online or by post.
Last year over 600,000 people took part in Big Garden Birdwatch counting a whopping 9.7 million birds but despite the huge numbers, birds like the House Sparrow are still down in numbers by 60% compared to the very first Birdwatch in 1979. And that’s the whole point of monitoring these numbers.
Whilst utilising a Snowy Sunday to create a planting plan for a client, Google flashed up a ‘Year in Search’, which shows what people around the world have been looking up in 2024.
As curious as ever I discovered that in Britain, the most searched-for ‘when’ questions ranged from ‘when is the budget?’ to ‘when is Coronation Street on this week?’ Colombians’ top ‘why’ search was ‘why are bees so important?’ And both the Australians and New Zealanders wanted to learn ‘how to mew’. Mewing is apparently a facial exercise which claims to reduce baggy jawlines – and yes, I had to Google it!
French users asked ‘why were chainsaws invented?’ Interestingly I didn’t have to Google that – I knew the answer. I’ll spare you the details but the very first chainsaw was invented to cut the pubic bone to assist childbirth. If you want more details – or don’t believe me, I’ll leave the Googling to you.
Whilst cutting up and clearing a tree that had blocked a local road in Storm Darragh recently, one of the boys passed me his chainsaw saying. “You’ve got your licence, you can use this one.” I politely reminded him that whilst I did indeed have my chainsaw licence, no one wants to work alongside a menopausal woman with a chainsaw.
Valuing his health and safety, he withdrew the offer and used it himself.
The older I get, the more I realise that happiness depends on only two things – good health and a short memory. Thankfully I have both.
