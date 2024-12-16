This time last year my beloved little Westie, Yogi had a seizure. She was also on antibiotics for a water infection. It was a tough Christmas, spent very quietly, with lots of cwtches (that bit was OK), and with us both sleeping on the floor downstairs in front of the fire (that bit wasn’t too bad either). But the stress of seeing her so unwell was awful. As she is aged 15 (now) I am privileged to be with her in the Old Dog Arena, but it is not without its worries. Rather irritatingly and insidiously, I seem to have morphed from Warrior to Worrier.