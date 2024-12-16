It’s a great time in work during the slide up to Christmas. We all get spoiled with lots of coffee and calories – mostly in the guise of mince pies and Stollen.
“Is this Stollen?” One young brickie asked.
“No,” replied my brother, “It’s been paid for.”
I think we all feel a sense of relief having made it through another year – personally and professionally. The atmosphere is relaxed and chats are funny. Last week we were discussing our most unusual – and useful - Christmas presents. Amongst mine was a ton of coal given to me by dad for the first Christmas I spent in my own home. Unusual and useful. Possibly the most unusual gift was a twisty plughole cleaning gadget, but the satisfaction it has given is far greater than it’s size or cost! I do love a good gadget.
I may have had my fair share of unusual presents but I don’t recall having many unwanted ones – either people know me well or I’m easy to buy for. Various polls have found that the most common unwanted gifts people receive for Christmas include are diet plans (not very diplomatic), cufflinks, soap on a string, self-help books and photo frames.
I rest my case, as maybe other than cufflinks (and I do have a couple of pairs for a lovely dress shirt), I would actually be very happy with all of those gifts.
The most-often gifted presents are money, clothes, vouchers, techy stuff and jewellery.
Among the most popular Christmas gifts this year are (I’ve omitted the various brand names) a compact little hand-warmer, a funky travel Backpack with more compartments than a Snap-on tool box, an ‘everywhere/everyday’ belt bag, a stainless steel water bottle, neon light signs for the home (especially kids bedrooms), and a 9-in-1 multi tool pen.
The thing that struck me most whilst reading that list is there is a definite lack or anything outdoorsy. And books. Shame.
I saw a lovely book recently – called A Lifetime of Memories it is a keepsake journal to give to an older relative and includes questions and prompts about different aspects of their life, including relatives, childhood memories, teenage years, adulthood and working life and life today. Each section is designed to help the recipient look back and reflect on a lifetime of experiences – which, without question, deserves to be recorded and remembered. I have asked Mum so many of the questions but sadly forgotten most of the answers. I think it’s a great idea and of course you could customise your own lovely notebook too.
This time last year my beloved little Westie, Yogi had a seizure. She was also on antibiotics for a water infection. It was a tough Christmas, spent very quietly, with lots of cwtches (that bit was OK), and with us both sleeping on the floor downstairs in front of the fire (that bit wasn’t too bad either). But the stress of seeing her so unwell was awful. As she is aged 15 (now) I am privileged to be with her in the Old Dog Arena, but it is not without its worries. Rather irritatingly and insidiously, I seem to have morphed from Warrior to Worrier.
Anyway, I’m absolutely thrilled to report that Yogi and I are both looking forward to a more relaxed Christmas this year – it will still be a quiet affair with lots of cwtches but hopefully without the temporary sleeping arrangements and stress. We have lots of sniffari’s planned and no doubt Yogi will indulge in lots of sleeping whilst I read a lot and go out running a little. Just Pawfect.