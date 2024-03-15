They say that in life ‘experience comes before the lesson’ and I would add to that ‘time can also be a great teacher’. As we travel through life, we hardly ever value the learnings that can come with experience and time as they are occurring however, I believe that all of us should sometimes take stock to do just that and really embrace the moment we are in. Looking back, I loved the time eight years ago too however as time has passed it has taught me that the simpler you make it the less stressful and tiring life is.