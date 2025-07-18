Turnip added, “I could feel the essential energy of me filling every part of my mortal frame from my nose to my toes. As spirit puffed out substance like blowing up a balloon, I had a terrible sense of claustrophobia and being imprisoned in a constricting flesh tomb. I was about to go into a full-blown panic attack when I heard Puerto Rico Paul ask Big Tony with a snigger, ‘Why’s he shaking on the floor like that. Is he having a dose of the DTs or is he just looking for attention?’