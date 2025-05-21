“Dylan just snorted at this before knocking back his whiskey and growling, ‘It would take a lot more than the watered-down radiator juice they serve in this crap house to down a bull like me boys! No! It was a combination of the old man’s friend and poor doctors that took me before my four square and ten. But let me tell you this. I was that close to finding the gold and healing the world, but what can you do, the luck of the Welsh and all that.’