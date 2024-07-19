Last week, the King’s Speech in Westminster represented a missed opportunity to take these greatly-needed steps. There was no pledge for Wales to have powers over the Crown Estate (which sets us apart, quite starkly, from Scotland, which has had those powers since 2017). If Wales had control over these sources of energy, we could ensure that profits from renewable projects would be ploughed directly into Welsh communities. Instead, at present, the proceeds from these projects flow directly to the Treasury, and a portion goes to the UK monarchy. It is a historical anomaly that must be put right. With this, as with so many other issues, my Plaid Cymru colleagues and I will be fighting in both parliaments to ensure that Wales’ interests are listened to, and that the ambition shown for our future is not tamed.