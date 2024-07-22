As well as holding the record for the ‘fastest movement’ in the animal kingdom and being able to lift and carry 20 times their own body weight, recently bug boffins have found that some ants even amputate the injured limbs of their nest mates to prevent infection. The Florida carpenter ant is known to be viciously territorial, often getting into violent skirmishes with rival colonies and picking up combat wounds in the process. But rather than just licking the injuries clean as other species do, these clever critters bite the affected limb off – making them the only animal other than humans to conduct such amputations. And apparently it works with the procedures saving the patient from death 90 per cent of the time.