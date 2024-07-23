For those of you who do not know, the Royal Welsh show will be taking place this week.
An incredibly important week in the farming calendar, the show attracts almost a quarter of a million visitors each year who spend almost £10 million over the course of the four days with a further £6 million in secondary sales.
Events such as the Royal Welsh offer local businesses of all sizes the chance to promote and sell their products. Every year I am always proud to see the huge diversity of Welsh products on offer, from local food and drink products, agricultural goods, farm machinery, household products and so much more.
This year, has been an especially difficult time for the farming community who face ever increasing pressures including the threat of the Welsh Government’s Sustainable Farming Scheme.
I was incredibly moved by the way in which the farming community stuck together and told the Welsh Government that enough was enough, forcing Ministers to make much needed changes to the scheme.
However, it is not only the farming community that has come under increasing pressure this last year.
Small and medium sized businesses have been hit by the increase in cost of doing business, with businesses in the hospitality, retail and leisure sector paying double the business rates than their counterparts in England.
This unfair playing field has hampered many small businesses in Wales forcing pubs to shut at over double the rate in England.
That is why events like the Royal Welsh Show are especially important, providing a crucial shop window for many small businesses, representing the overwhelming majority of businesses in Wales especially in rural communities.
Rural areas in Wales also have the highest number of people who are employed by micro businesses.
I would encourage everyone to visit the show to sample some of the best produces Wales has to offer and support our rural community.