When we start our life journey, we literally start with nothing, no worries, no cares, no negative nor indeed positive thoughts, it is only as we grow these things get added to our rich tapestry of life and so it is important to remember that along our path the one thing we have is choice. We can choose to allow the worries or negative thoughts be paramount or forefront of our minds or we can choose to override them with positive thoughts and feelings alongside simple actions which while may not cure what ever it is we are worrying about may make it easier to deal with.