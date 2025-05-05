There’s no denying that Nigel Farage is a skilled and no-nonsense communicator. On immigration he’s right to identify that neither the Conservatives nor Labour have delivered. But he has no effective team around him who could run a local authority let alone a government. There are no proper checks on who their candidates are. Even one of their MPs has been jailed for assault, while another MP has already jumped ship. I worry about what comes next but to stop the rise of protest parties, Labour and the Conservatives need to raise their game, listen to the public and deliver on their expectations.