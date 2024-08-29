In the recent Westminster election, the Labour party's slogan was "change", not more of the same, and so it has been dismaying to see hope diminish by the day that their party in government will offer any significant realignment of politics. They (rightly) find blame with the Conservatives' legacy, but bind themselves blindly to their economic ideology. Austerity has been a wretched wrong inflicted on our population: I'd have hoped that a supposedly socialist government would do more to distance themselves from its cruelty.