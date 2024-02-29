Keen to get both sides of the story, we asked Crickhowell local Dixon Daryl his thoughts on the findings. “I’m not surprised the zombies wouldn’t bother with Powys,” he confessed, “I can’t wait to get out of here myself!. There’s too many wide open spaces and artisan high streets for my liking. Monmouthshire has much more of a metropolitan and easy-going vibe. I can see why it would be appealing to zombies.”