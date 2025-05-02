Local MS, Peter Fox has called on the Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales to visit Chepstow as soon as possible.
MS Peter Fox highlighted the potential impact the HGV weight restriction on the M48 Severn Bridge could have on Chepstow, with vehicles potentially using the route to access England either via the Forest of Dean or Monmouth.
Mr Fox asked the cabinet secretary for action by the Welsh Government to protect Chepstow, an area already plagued by appalling congestion from further traffic issues.
He took the opportunity to reaffirm the previous offer of a visit to the area by the cabinet secretary and suggested that with this further threat to Monmouthshire's traffic, this be arranged as soon as possible.
Peter Fox, Member of the Senedd for Monmouth and Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Infrastructure, Transport and Rural Affairs said: “We are made aware of the upcoming restrictions on the M48 Severn Bridge, and it has been made clear these works are essential.”
“Whilst frustrating for a lot of people, from my conversations with businesses and others they understand the need for these works to protect the long-term future of the bridge.”
“The Welsh Government must ensure that Chepstow is protected from any further traffic problems and that HGVs and other impacted vehicles are signposted correctly and taken away from already heavily congested areas of Monmouthshire.”
“I have asked the Cabinet Secretary to come and visit the area sooner rather than later, to ensure that Chepstow is not impacted un-necessarily by these works. I look forward to hopefully welcoming him to Monmouthshire soon.”
The restrictions will come into force May 27th and will see HGVs exceeding the imposed weight limit of seven-and-a-half tonnes banned from crossing the M48 Severn Bridge into Wales. They are expected to last for between 12 and 18 months.