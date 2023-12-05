Abergavenny's young talent will put their best skills and tricks – or Tekkers – to the ultimate test in a new series on S4C’s Stwnsh, in the New Year.
Kicking off in early November, viewers have tuned in each week, to see two teams representing their primary schools, compete in games against the clock to try and win the Tekkers Trophy.
Presenters Heledd Anna, Lloyd Lewis and Huw Owen try their best to keep the teams and fans in check in the stadium.
Abergavenny’s Ysgol Y Fenni will compete against local rivals Ysgol Panteg in the programme on Friday, January 26 at 5.05pm.
For those not wanting to wait that long, a box set featuring the first six episodes of the series are available to watch on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer. Then, the remaining six episodes, which features Ysgol y Fenni and Ysgol Panteg going head-to-head, will be available to watch from December, 23.
The players will be challenged in games that require good shooting and dribbling skills, as well as games for the goalkeepers. We’ll also see how knowledgeable the supporters are about football, before the teams face the Red Wall in the final round for one last chance at winning or losing points.
The pressure is also on Heledd, Lloyd and Huw as they are the team captains. With an ongoing competition between the three running through the series, which captain will be victorious after twelve episodes? One thing’s guaranteed, none of the three want to lose!
Lloyd, originally from Cwmbran and plays rugby for Newport RFC says, “I model my footballing skills on the skills of the best player ever – Thierry Henry, so I’m confident that I will be the winner at the end of the series. I’ve always been competitive, and I know that Heledd and Huw are equally as competitive. I’m working on being a better loser, but I definitely won’t be experiencing losing on Tekkers.”