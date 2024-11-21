The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning over the weekend for rain.
The warning has been issued from 6am on Saturday, November 23 to 6am on Sunday, November 24.
The forecaster is predicting that heavy rain will cause travel disruptions and flooding across Wales.
A spokesperson from the Met Office explained: “A deep area of low pressure is expected to bring a spell of prolonged and, at times, heavy rainfall across a large part of the UK this weekend.
“Across Wales and western England, rain and hill snow is expected to develop during the early hours of Saturday morning before falling as rain to all levels by late morning and continuing through to early Sunday morning.
“50-75 mm of rain is expected to fall fairly widely with 100-125 mm of rain over higher ground, particularly in south Wales.
“There is a chance that prolonged heavy rain could become slow-moving over south Wales with up to 150 mm possible in a few places and it is here where impacts are most likely. Strong southerly winds will accompany the heavy rain and may locally exacerbate impacts.”
Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
Possible power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses may take place, and the heavy rain may cause some cancellations to bus and train services.