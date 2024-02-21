The Met Office has warned that this week’s heavy rain is set to continue into tomorrow, with a yellow warning of rain issued tonight for parts of Thursday.
The latest warning runs from 3am on Thursday into the mid afternoon and could see heavy rain leading to some flooding and transport disruption.
What to Expect
Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible
Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer
Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer
Some interruption to power supplies and other services likely
Met Office Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: “After what has been a wet February so far, further rain is on the way on Thursday, accompanied by some gusty winds and potential impacts for those within the warning areas which cover much of southern, central and eastern England.”
“There’s a small chance that wind gusts could reach 60-70mph, mostly likely on exposed coasts, though more widely we're likely to see a shorter spell of heavy, squally rain with hail and thunder in a few places and gusts to around 50mph. Most places within the warning areas are likely to see 10-15mm of rain, with a chance of 30-40mm in a few places. This is falling on saturated ground, which elevates the chances of flooding and disruption.”