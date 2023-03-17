Wye Valley NHS Trust was caring for 48 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on March 15 was up from 19 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Wye Valley NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 more than doubled in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 21.
Across England there were 8,434 people in hospital with Covid as of March 15, with 184 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 17% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 34%.
The figures also show that 45 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Wye Valley NHS Trust in the week to March 13. This was up from 16 in the previous seven days.