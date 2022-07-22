Wye Valley NHS Trust cares for 34 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Wye Valley NHS Trust cares for 34 Covid-19 patients in hospitalWye Valley NHS Trust was caring for 34 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on July 19 was down from 38 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Wye Valley NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 more than doubled in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 13.
Across England there were 13,837 people in hospital with Covid as of July 19, with 318 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has more than doubled in the last four weeks, as has the number on mechanical ventilators.
The figures also show that 44 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Wye Valley NHS Trust in the week to July 17. This was up from 39 in the previous seven days.