Wye Valley NHS Trust was caring for 22 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of last Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on April 5 was up from 13 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Wye Valley NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 19.
Across England there were 7,005 people in hospital with Covid as of April 5, with 165 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 8% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 1%.
The figures also show that 25 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Wye Valley NHS Trust in the week to April 3. This was up from 13 in the previous seven days.