Wye Valley NHS Trust cares for 20 Covid-19 patients in hospital
Wye Valley NHS Trust was caring for 20 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on November 23 was up from 17 on the same day the previous week.
There were 22 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Wye Valley NHS Trust.
Across England there were 4,600 people in hospital with Covid as of November 23, with 117 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 50% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 47%.
The figures also show that 18 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Wye Valley NHS Trust in the week to November 21. This was up from 15 in the previous seven days.